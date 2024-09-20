Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.