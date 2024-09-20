Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of KSS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

