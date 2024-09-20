Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 237.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 1.5 %

Koppers stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.