Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.46% of Korn Ferry worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 3.4 %

KFY stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

