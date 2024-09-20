Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

