KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

