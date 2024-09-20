Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.18. 244,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,133,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.