Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kunlun Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

