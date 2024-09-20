Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 227,988 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

