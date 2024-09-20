Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

