Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,750,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $66,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,154 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288,684 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LVS opened at $42.10 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.