Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 208,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 753,011 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

