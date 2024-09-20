Laurence Charles Neil Blackall Sells 307,942 Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Stock

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Charles Neil Blackall sold 307,942 shares of Pembroke VCT B stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total value of £295,624.32 ($390,520.90).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

LON PEMB opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05. Pembroke VCT B has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.44).

Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

