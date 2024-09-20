Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bio-Techne Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Techne in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

TECH opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

