Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORKA. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Oruka Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

About Oruka Therapeutics

