Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of LEN opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

