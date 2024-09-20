Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $543.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $616.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.27 and its 200 day moving average is $520.36. Lennox International has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $627.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

