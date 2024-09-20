Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

