Leuthold Group LLC Invests $213,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 525.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in REV Group by 257.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE REVG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

