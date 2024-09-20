Leuthold Group LLC Invests $249,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,582,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after buying an additional 634,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.