Leuthold Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

