Leuthold Group LLC Takes $320,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 196.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NHC stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

