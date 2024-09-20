Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,253,000. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 136.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.22 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

