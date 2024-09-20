LHM Inc. Has $39.56 Million Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

LHM Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 777.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 16.4% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LHM Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $39,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BINC stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.