Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.63

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 64506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

