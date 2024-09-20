Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

