LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

