LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.27 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

