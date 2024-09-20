Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 17,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 118,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $436,981.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 in the last 90 days. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

