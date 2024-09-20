Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.