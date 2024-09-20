LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in LivaNova by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $26,064,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

