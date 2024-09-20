Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 34,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.52).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

