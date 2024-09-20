LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.63. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,517 shares.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

