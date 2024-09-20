LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.63. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,517 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
