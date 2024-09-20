Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 0.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 5,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -776.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.47% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.