Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.65

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 36724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
