Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.65

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 36724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.