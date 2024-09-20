Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $33.40 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $1,108,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

