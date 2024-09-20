Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $28.18. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 43,839 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $1,108,244 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

