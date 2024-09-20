Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 194,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 564,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

