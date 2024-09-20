Loop Capital Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $45.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.