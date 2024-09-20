Lori Constance Covert Sells 7,000 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00.
Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,682.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
