LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.85. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.17 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $220.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average is $252.25. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.