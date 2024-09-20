LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $220.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.25.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.