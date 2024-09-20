LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans GBX 4 Dividend

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LSL Property Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 312 ($4.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 213 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.69).

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.