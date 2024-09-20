LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.28.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of LTC Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Dividend-Yielding Stocks Too Cheap to Pass Up
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.