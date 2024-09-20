Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 6,101,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 32,696,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

