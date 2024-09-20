Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$477,891.90 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.44. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.551 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

LUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.08.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

