M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

MPE stock opened at GBX 910 ($12.02) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.15). The firm has a market cap of £480.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 843.92.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

