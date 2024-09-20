M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
MPE stock opened at GBX 910 ($12.02) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.15). The firm has a market cap of £480.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 843.92.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
