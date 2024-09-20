Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Stock Price Down 2%

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). 60,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 168,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Maestrano Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Maestrano Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maestrano Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maestrano Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.