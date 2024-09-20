Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $181.33

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$181.33 and traded as high as C$194.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$191.88, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

MEQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1781053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

