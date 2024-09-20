MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.63

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $106.45, with a volume of 59435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 539,067 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

